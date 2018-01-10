Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Palja Porgandi pingutused jõusaalis on andnud talle superseksika keha

Elustiiliblogija Merilin Taimre rassis iga päev vähemalt tunni jõusaalis, millele lisandus kahetunnine kardio. | FOTO: Galina Deinega

Eesti blogija Merilin Taimre ehk Paljas Porgand peab regulaarselt mitu tundi jõusaalis veetma, et ta keha näeks välja nii võimas ja seksikas nagu see on. Tema Instagrami piltidelt on näha, et jõusaalis rabelemine pole mee lakkumine.

Merilin Taimre näitab enda sotsiaalmeedia kanalile postitatud piltidel kui palju trenni ja missuguseid harjutusi teeb, et saada endale niivõrd võimsad tuharad nagu tal on.

It’s not just smiles & easy life as you might imagine when you see my Instagram feed. There is always a lot going on behind the scenes Lots of organizing, always creating new content, pushing your limits, all those cameras, giving your only spare time to people in need, meetings, trials and errors, staying positive in negativity, running a business, going through oh so many projects at a time and so much more! It’s not just highlife - it’s dedication, motivation & most of all PURE PASSION so get up, get over your selfpity & slay the world with the passion you’ve got photo @iriskivisalu | @ajakirimood #hiitworkout #personaltrainer #pushyourlimits #motivationalspeech #fitnessmotivation #adidasestonia #myfitnesseesti #adidastraining #fitness #fitspo #instafit #fitlife #stronggirls #workhardplayhard #healthylifestyle #motivation #transformation #gymgear #strongerthanyesterday #girlswhoworkout #girlswholift #fitgirls #fitnessblogger

A post shared by Merilin Taimre (@paljasporgand) on

