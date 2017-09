Piinlik: Angela Merkel jäi Kersti Kaljulaidi kuulates magama

(170924) -- BERLIN, Sept. 24, 2017 (Xinhua) -- German sitting Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen after the preliminary exit poll at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, on Sept. 24, 2017. The conservative union led by German sitting Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday defended its commanding role in the Bundestag (German parliament) with 32.5 percent of the vote, falling short of expectations with a nine-percentage-point gap compared with the election four years ago. (Xinhua/Luo Huanhuan) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

