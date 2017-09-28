Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Saage tuttavaks! See 25-aastane rootslanna on vist maailma kõige seksikam piloot

Maria Fagerström | FOTO: facebook

Instagramis lööb laineid blond kaunitar Maria Fagerström, keda võiks julgelt nimetada maailma kõige seksikamaks naispiloodiks.

Kõigest 25-aastane Rootsist pärit kaunitar armastab kõike, mis seotud lennundusega.
Maria naudib reisimist, joogat ja tegeleb ka aktiivselt ekstreemspordiga. Vaata ja imetle värvikaid pilte, mida kaunis naispiloot on jaganud enda sotsiaalmeediakani Instagram kontol.

My good old friend Ben and I #touristlife #itwasraining

A post shared by MARIA FAGERSTRÖM | B737 PILOT (@mariathepilot) on

Loosing your luggage when going on a ski trip is not something I would recommend.... New blogpost at www.mariathepilot.com Link in bio ✌️

A post shared by MARIA FAGERSTRÖM | B737 PILOT (@mariathepilot) on

Happy Valentine's Day my dear followers Let's spread some love and good vibes on this day

A post shared by MARIA FAGERSTRÖM | B737 PILOT (@mariathepilot) on

☀️☀️☀️

A post shared by MARIA FAGERSTRÖM | B737 PILOT (@mariathepilot) on

Welcome onboard It's my last day working this week - soooo ready for the weekend with my girls @pilotmaria and @flymeyoga

A post shared by MARIA FAGERSTRÖM | B737 PILOT (@mariathepilot) on

