Saage tuttavaks! See 25-aastane rootslanna on vist maailma kõige seksikam piloot

Instagramis lööb laineid blond kaunitar Maria Fagerström, keda võiks julgelt nimetada maailma kõige seksikamaks naispiloodiks.
Kõigest 25-aastane Rootsist pärit kaunitar armastab kõike, mis seotud lennundusega.
Maria naudib reisimist, joogat ja tegeleb ka aktiivselt ekstreemspordiga. Vaata ja imetle värvikaid pilte, mida kaunis naispiloot on jaganud enda sotsiaalmeediakani Instagram kontol.
Heading towards new adventures across the Atlantic ocean ✈️ @gopro has invited me to go to San Francisco for a SURPRISE event!! How exciting??! And it just happens to take place in my FAVORITE city in the whole world! Stay updated by following my stories, tomorrow is the big day!! See you there @flymalin
So I've come to realize that my most happy place is in the water. I have a morning routine were I wake up and the first thing I do is to go down to the pool to have a little swim session for about twenty to thirty minutes. For me, there's no better way to start the day ☀️ Next up on my "to-buy-list": swimming cap and goggles #superfast #waterjunkie #morningroutine
(Moments before I made a frog jump into the water) In Swedish we have a word called "smultronställe", it's describing your favorite secret place. Living in the Canary Islands for just over 1,5 year now, I've come to collect a few places like these where I like to spend my standby or off days from work #smultronställe #mytenerife #frogjump