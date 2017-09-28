TOP5: Kosmiliselt painduvad kehad ehk need on maailma kõige kuumemad joogastaarid!

Jooga on tänapäeva trenditeadlikule inimesele tuttav sõna. Paljudel on aga arusaam, et tegemist on «spordialaga», kus istuttakse rätsep-asendis, ümisetakse mantraid ja mõeldakse maailma paremaks. Jooga on midagi enamat kui lihtsalt vaimne tasakaal. Jooga on elustiil ja kindlasti suur pühendumine. Toome teieni 5 joogatajat, kelle peadpööritavaid joogapilte jälgivad Instagramis miljonid inimesed.
Rachel Brathen - pisitütre ema ja rootslannat, kes Instagramis Yoga Girl nime all, on jälgijaid 2,1 miljonit!
Dee Elnajjar - ehk Deemoi nimetab end maailmaränduriks, kes peale «eevarüüs» joogatamise armastab mägironimist, jalgrattasõitu. Deemoi jälgijaid Instagramis on ligi 62 tuhat.
THE JAR OF LIFE Pick up a large empty jar and fill it with rocks until the jar is full. Then, pick up a box of pebbles and pour them into the Rock filled jar. Shake the jar and the pebbles will roll into the open areas between the rocks. The jar is still as full. Then, pick up a box of sand and pour it into the Rock and pebble filled jar. The sand will fill up the rest of the jar and the jar is still as full... Now empty it all out and start over. This time, fill the jar with sand first until the jar is completely full. Then, pick up your pebbles and your rocks and try to add them into the sand filled jar... You can't! No matter how hard you try, the sand has already taken up the whole jar, there simply is no room for anything else. No room for rocks, no room for pebbles, only room for sand... . What if you imagine that this jar represents your life. The rocks are the important things, those things that if everything else was lost and only they remained, your life would still be full. The pebbles are the other things that matter to you: job, house, car, partner, bike, yoga, getting high, sex, whatever floats your boat. The sand is everything else like the small stuff that make up everyday life: the grind, the mundane tasks, the shit we have to do to live well. Now, ask yourself this one question, In what order are you filling up the jar of your life?... . #dothework #neverstopexploring #beyou #betrue #aimtrue #bereal #yogaeverydamnday #yogaeverywhere
NAKED TRUTH!?... The word "truth" has been glorified and made to look beautiful, but the truth is often the unconfined forces of pain and the trauma of loss, all sorts of loss... There is nothing beautiful about the truth. The truth is often ugly. . We hide the truth's truth, we dance around big words that scare us and scare people away and we never speak them out loud. We never face them head on. Abandonment? Shame? Guilt? Abuse? Trauma? Depression? Violence? Emotional manipulation?...no...that's not the truth, that's not my truth...and this sense of conscious denial becomes our new truth with the actual truth buried far beneath... . Is that so bad I ask you? . So long as we recognise where the truth lies, why must we feel shame for choosing to let it lie? Sometimes it's best to move on, to blot the blood and cover the scars and give ourselves a break. We deserve second chances don't we? The truth may be the rage unspoken, the scars we mask, the defeat we ignore but the truth is also our right to choose to forget... The truth is both, the mountaintop drenched in sunshine and the uphill slog that gets us there... . Let us proudly hashtag it on social media and tattoo it on our skin #betrue. Let us express it in naked pictures and raw words: #mytruth. Let us speak it and paint it and sing it...but for the love of god let us stop sugar coating the truth and pretending that it is only just nakedly beautiful... #thenakedtruth
MERRY XMASSSSS... If you're naughty, the left one is for you... If you're nice, the right one is for you... . ...but...whether naughty or nice, have a wonderful time wherever you are and may these holidays bring you much peace and infinite amounts of carbs...thank you all, lovely Virtual family, for your support and kind words over the last few years...I heart you...❤️
Even when I'm old(er) and shrivelled up like a prune...when my skin pulls downwards and gravity takes its toll...when my breasts need more support than the foundation of my house...when my wrinkles draw maps across my face...When my hair is so silver and my skin so loose... . Even when Instagram is long gone...when followers vanish and lovers leave...When the world admonishes, judges and disapproves... . Even then! I will continue to take great pleasure in my naked body. I will continue to value self-expression over suppression. Parading myself (in the form of a stylised photograph) indeed panders to my vanity but it also allows me to practise freedom. I am practising the freedom of accepting my socially rampant behaviour as an outlet for my exhibitionist and defiant nature, and also practising to accept the world's freedom in judging and chastising me. Freedom goes both ways and I honour it so... #freedom #beyou #betrue #bereal : @35mmcreativestudios
Joogastaar Caitlin Turner elab Arizonases, peab reisi- ja moeblogi ning jagab seda kõike enda 360 000 jälgijale Instagramis.
We're 10 days away from the big eclipse! Just in time, I've collaborated with @headbandsofhope to bring you the perfect headband for the occasion. ✨ I designed this headband with the cosmos in mind, and its purpose is to remind you that no matter what, you are always a beautiful, unique, shining star, and this galaxy wouldn't be the same without you. ✨ Best of all, for every headband sold, @headbandsofhope donates one to a young girl who is battling cancer and going through chemotherapy. Order yours this weekend, and receive a free celestial bonus gift with your headband. Can't wait to see you wearing them! Every time you do, you can smile extra big, knowing that your purchase has made someone else feel beautiful too. . : @kestyoga Glitter art: @alicetheromanca
Laura Sykora - Hawaiilt pärit naine joogatab koos imearmsa tütrega. Laura jälgijaid Instagramis on 1,2 miljonit!
Time. No matter what you do.... you cannot slow it down, you cannot stop it. The only thing you can do is enjoy every single second you are blessed with. ❤️ . It is such a joy to watch @minilaurasykora grow with each passing day... it's amazing how far she's come in 2 short years. . : When We Were Young by @passengermusic
Pungiliku välimusega Dana Trixiw Flynn toimetab New Yorgis. Südikat naist jälgib Instagramis 12 tuhat inimest.