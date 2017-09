Säutsumeri: kuulsuste järelhüüded meie seast lahkunud Hugh Hefnerile

Mitmed staarid, kes on Playboy kaanel poseerinud ja tänu sellele oma karjäärile hoo sisse saanud, on pöördunud Twitterisse, et meie seast lahkunud fenomenaalset ajakirja mogulit meenutada:

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. #PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef pic.twitter.com/36cRzlUPRw — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a strong supporter of the civil rights movement. We shall never forget him. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/oL3lKLZRQ5 — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) September 28, 2017

RIP @hughhefner thank you for making me part of the Playboy family. Sending lots of love and prayers to @crystalhefner — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) September 28, 2017

One of the nicest men I've ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner. pic.twitter.com/457cchqskO — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 28, 2017