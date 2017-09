Päikselised fotod! Millistes sihtkohtades peesitavad Eesti kaunimad lauljannad

HE-Y it's just me, casually posing on the edge, at the same time holding my hat so it would not fly away (although it eventually did tho) & feeling zo-zo good and loving the small island called Santorini ♥️ #santoriniisland

A post shared by L I I S L E M S A L U (@liislemsalu) on Sep 22, 2017 at 2:56am PDT