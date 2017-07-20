Muusikamaailm on šokis: staarid väljendavad sotsiaalmeedias südamevalu

Linkin Parki laulja Chester Bennington leiti neljapäeval surnuna. Uudis šokeeris kogu muusikamaailma.
Loe, kuidas reageerisid kuulsused kurvale uudisele sotsiaalmeedias!
Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T— Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) July 20, 2017
Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017
Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017
Saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. My heart breaks for his family and children.— Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) July 20, 2017
Thoughts & prayers to the family, friends & band of Chester Bennington...such a sweet soul and incredible talent, heartbroken again— Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) July 20, 2017
Crazy sad news about Chester Bennington.. #linkinpark #RIP— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 20, 2017
If you or someone you know is struggling to cope, @800273TALK
RIP Chester Bennington.— Mark Ballas (@MarkBallas) July 20, 2017
Another great gone too soon.
If you're hurting, struggling or just need some 1 to talk to.
Reach out.
Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it.— yung menace (@petewentz) July 20, 2017
RIP CHESTER BENNINGTON. We can never know someone's pain. Prayers to his family in this tragedy. If you need help REACH OUT. @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/DmtWrHNgeY— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 20, 2017
The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 20, 2017
no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington.— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017
Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017
song of the day: NUMB - LINKIN PARK pic.twitter.com/7itrfa0Sz6— Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) July 20, 2017
RIP Chester. Heart goes out to the entire Linkin Park family. Having a moment of silence.— The Glitch Mob (@theglitchmob) July 20, 2017
I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans— Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) July 20, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers are with @linkinpark and Chester's friends and family. #RIPChester pic.twitter.com/45B0vMQZtP— Timbaland (@Timbaland) July 20, 2017
RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster.— Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) July 20, 2017
artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness..— hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 20, 2017
#RIPChesterBennington I remember the 1st day I went in the basement Warner Bros. Records #Burbank to hear you 1at... https://t.co/gDkXtq5Vge— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) July 20, 2017
So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017
R.I.P Chester Bennington— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) July 20, 2017
My thoughts are with his family & friends today
He & @linkinpark are the kindest folks you could ever hoped to meet pic.twitter.com/abS1e4t3Oi
Just heard the sad news of the passing of Chester Bennington . Our sincere condolences to his family, his band and everyone who loved him.— Garbage (@garbage) July 20, 2017
Honestly, Chester's an old friend who we've hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to... https://t.co/ouYoGIiZiD— Brian Welch (@brianheadwelch) July 20, 2017
"When life leaves us blind, love keeps us kind." - Chester Bennington. Rest easy sir. pic.twitter.com/RLhmf0UR0B— Nickelback (@Nickelback) July 20, 2017