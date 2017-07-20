Muusikamaailm on šokis: staarid väljendavad sotsiaalmeedias südamevalu

Loe, kuidas reageerisid kuulsused kurvale uudisele sotsiaalmeedias!

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

Saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. My heart breaks for his family and children. — Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) July 20, 2017

Thoughts & prayers to the family, friends & band of Chester Bennington...such a sweet soul and incredible talent, heartbroken again — Mark McGrath (@mark_mcgrath) July 20, 2017

Crazy sad news about Chester Bennington.. #linkinpark #RIP



If you or someone you know is struggling to cope, @800273TALK — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington.



Another great gone too soon.



If you're hurting, struggling or just need some 1 to talk to.



Reach out. — Mark Ballas (@MarkBallas) July 20, 2017

Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it. — yung menace (@petewentz) July 20, 2017

RIP CHESTER BENNINGTON. We can never know someone's pain. Prayers to his family in this tragedy. If you need help REACH OUT. @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/DmtWrHNgeY — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 20, 2017

The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 20, 2017

Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

song of the day: NUMB - LINKIN PARK pic.twitter.com/7itrfa0Sz6 — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Heart goes out to the entire Linkin Park family. Having a moment of silence. — The Glitch Mob (@theglitchmob) July 20, 2017