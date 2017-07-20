Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Muusikamaailm on šokis: staarid väljendavad sotsiaalmeedias südamevalu

Chester Bennington | FOTO: Scanpix

Linkin Parki laulja Chester Bennington leiti neljapäeval surnuna. Uudis šokeeris kogu muusikamaailma.

Loe, kuidas reageerisid kuulsused kurvale uudisele sotsiaalmeedias!

Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

