49-aastane Celine Dion poseeris Instagramis alasti

Kanada lauljannat Celine Dioni on moeväljaande Vogue Instagrami kontol oleval fotol näha alasti.
49-aastane superstaar istub toolil, kattes kätega nii suu kui paigad kehal, mida teised nägema ei peaks.
Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current "mini-tour" of Europe). She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers). For Celine's orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace...only a partial list. Everyone, basically. In Vegas, Velcro panels are added to allow for her ribcage to expand or for a quick outfit change. Micro straps of elasticized chiffon prevent a slit from becoming a sloppy situation mid-squat. Shoes—always heels, never platforms—are ordered one size smaller (she is normally a 38) and refitted with metal shanks. Says Celine, "We have to make haute couture industrial." And, more enigmatically: "The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes." Which is to say: the haute couture, with all its fragility and handcraft, has to perform professionally for Ms. Dion. And privately as well. Years ago, Celine bought a classic little black dress from the Christian Dior atelier when the house was overseen by John Galliano. It is simple, falling to mid calf, and narrow as can be with just a hint of stretch. It requires a minimum of jewelry, a statement bracelet or perhaps one of the major diamond rings she designed with her late husband Rene Angelil: two pear cuts set in a wide pave band, or two hearts of diamond and emerald abstractly interlocking, on a cushion of yet more diamonds. This LBD forces you to walk one foot in front of the other. This is a dress Celine knows well and clearly loves, the simplest evocation of the private luxury of couture and the total antithesis of the red carpet hoopla that attends the union of fashion and celebrity. It is also the dress she wore to Rene's funeral. #CelineTakesCouture Photo by @sophfei.
Pildi juures on tekst, et Dion oskab kõrgmoodi hinnata ja ta kannab laval väga huvitavaid esinemiskostüüme.
«Üks alasti fakt mõtteaineks. Celine Dion vahetab oma kontsertide ajal mitmel korral kostüüme, kandes eelkõige haute couture’i,» teatab Vogue Instagramis.
Celine Dion / MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS/Scanpix
Paar kuud tagasi kandis Dion ette hittpala «My Heart Will Go On» ja see tõi talle pisarad silma.
Selle aasta detsembris möödub 20 aastat režissöör James Cameroni menufilmi «Titanic» esilinastusest. Filmis mängivad peaosi Leonardo Dicaprio ja Kate Winslet.
Celine Dion / Christopher Smith/ADM/Capital Pi/CS/ADM/Capital Pictures/scanpix
Moegurmaanist staari elu ei ole viimastel aastatel lihtne olnud. Ta abikaasa René Angélil suri 14. jaanuaril 2016, olles 73-aastane, vähihaiguse tagajärjel.
Arstid diagnoosisid Angélilil kõrivähi juba 1998. aastal, kuid ta vahepeal paranes sellest, kuid siis tuli haigus tagasi.
Celine Dion kohtus oma mehega esmakordselt, olles vaid 12-aastane. Ta viis muusikamänedžerina tegutsenud Angélilile demolindistuse laulust, mille ta kirjutas koos oma emaga. 1981. aastal ilmus Dionil esimene album «La Voix Du Bon Dieu».
Angélil oli Dioni mänedžer 21 aastat.
Celine Dion saatis oma mehe ära sõnadega: «Sina hoolitsesid minu karjääri ja meie pere heaolu eest. Nüüd on lõpp. Kas sa usaldad mind? Palun usalda, sest mina saan hakkama ja lapsed saavad. Luban, et meiega on kõik ok. Ma ei taha, et sa enam muretseksid».
Mõned päevad pärast mehe surma kaotas Celine Dion oma venna Danieli, kes suri 59-aastasena.