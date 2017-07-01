Jay Z avalikustas, et tema ema on lesbi

Jay Z kirjeldab laulus, kuidas tema emal on neli last, kuid sellegipoolest on ta lesbi, kes on pikka aega pidanud ühiskonna ees häbi tundma.

Räppar kinnitas ka, et ta armastab ema hoolimata tema seksuaalsest orientatsioonist ja rõõmustas südamest, kui Gloria armastuse leidis.

Paljastavad laulusõnad on järgmised:

Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian /

Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian

***

Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate /

Society shame and the pain was too much to take /

Cried tears of joy when you fell in love /

Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her /

I just wanna see you smile through all the hate /

Marie Antoinette, baby, let ’em eat cake.

***

Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live? /

In the shadows people see you as happy and free /

Because that’s what you want them to see /

Living two lives, happy, but not free.