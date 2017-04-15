Fotod: «The Voice» saate osalist hammustas öösel näost suur mürgiämblik

USAs 2015. aastal saate «The Voice» teisena lõpetanud Meghan Linseyga sai teoks tõenäoliselt igaühe õudusunenägu.
Seitse nädalat tagasi ärkas Meghan üles valuga vasakus näopooles ning naine märkas, et tema paremas käes on surnud ämblik. Kuna valu oli väljakannatamatu, pani ta ämbliku plastikkotti ning suundus esmaabisse.
Tehti kindlaks, et Meghanit oli hammustanud pruun erakämblik (loxosceles reclusa), kes on üks kõige mürgisemaid ämblikke USAs. Esimesel paari nädalal koges naine kõiki mürgi põhjustatud sümptomeid: närvivalu, lihaskrampe, nahaärritust, paistetust jne.
Tänaseks on naise nägu küll täielikult paranenud, aga silmitsi tuli tal seista ka näonaha suremisega. HBOT teraapia (hyperbaric oxygen therapy), mis soodustab keha loomulikku raviprotsessi aitas naisel aga sellestki välja tulla.
Meghani hammustusejärgseid arenguid näed siit:
I know I've been MIA on social media for a while, so I wanted to fill you all in on what's going on. These pics are hard to share, but I think it's important for me to be open with you guys. Everything isn't perfect all of the time. We all go through hard stuff. So, 9 days ago, on February 12, I woke up to a stinging sensation on my face. I looked and in my right hand was a dead spider. Somehow while I was sleeping, a spider had bit me and I had killed it. This scenario is literally on the top of my nightmare list. The stinging was awful and I knew it had to be poisonous. I put the spider in a bag and headed to urgent care. Over the course of the last 9 days, I have experienced the most insane symptoms. From excruciating nerve pain in my face, muscle spasms, full body rash, extreme swelling... etc. It has really been rough. It has been confirmed that I was bit by a brown recluse spider, one of two of the most poisonous spiders in the US. I am still dealing with the wound on my face, but I finally found the right meds to control the nerve pain. I know I'm not out of the woods on this yet, but I am so incredibly grateful for my health and I will never take it for granted again. Your thoughts and prayers are much appreciated. I will be getting back in the studio this week, to work on the new record! I can't wait to finish it. And I can't wait to get back on the road on March 9 & 10- I will be playing in Alaska! And PLEASE, if you live in area where these spiders are, do some research and learn how to protect yourself! I know this is not common at all, but better safe than sorry! Love you all! Xo Meg
Sorry if this grosses anyone out, but a lot of people have asked to see updated pictures of my healing, so this is where we're at. I definitely think the hyperbaric chamber treatments sped up the healing process dramatically. It's been 3 weeks since my bite. Just waiting for the last little bit of black (dead tissue) to slough off so that new skin can grow and the wound can heal. Thank you again for the prayers, words of encouragement, and love! Love you guys! Xo Meg