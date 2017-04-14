Kes see on!? Katy Perry on tundmatuseni muutunud

Lauljanna Katy Perry on tuntud rasvase rinna poolest. Ei löö ta risti ette mitte ühelegi põnevale stiilikatsetusele!
Nüüd on temagi läinud kaasa ülipopulaarseks muutunud stiilielementidega 90ndatest! Nabani teksad, platvormsaapad, choker-kaelaehted ja ... lühikeseks pügatud, kollakas blondiks värvitud peanupp.
Jah, just nii! Katy Perry kaunist lühikeste blondide juuste katsetusest on saanud SEE. Käsi püsti, kes lauljannat tänaval enam ära ei tunneks!
Varasemaid stiilinäiteid Perrylt:
Had a ✨magical time✨ launching MAD POTION at the Magic Castle yesterday! Thank you KC's for all your rad support for our Twitter store @katyperrypopup You can still purchase it from the pop up and follow it for updates on where you can find it in stores! S/O to one of my favorite lines @officiallibertine for my dress!
Kindness competition time! Spread the ❤️ this Christmas and tell me about your charitable good deeds with the hashtags #HMdresstogive and #HappyandMerry. The prize for the most impressive act of kindness will win the fairy dress worn by yours truly in @HM’s holiday campaign. Can't wait to hear your stories! Click link in bio for more info ☝
There's a lot of women making HERstory this election cycle! Find them up AND down the ballot Nov 8th including @kamalaharris running for Senate in my great state of CALIFORNIA. Remember, it's just as important to vote in your local election as it is to vote in the presidential election. Thanks to my cohosts @cleowade & @emilys_list for helping put together an incredible, informative, safe space last night. ❤️ by @ronyalwin