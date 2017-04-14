Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Küpsised aitavad meil teenuseid edastada. Meie teenuseid kasutades nõustute sellega, et kasutame küpsiseid. ROHKEM INFOT >
Vihje| Klienditugi| Telli Postimees| Kuulutused| Reklaam| Uudiskiri| Tööpakkumised| ENG| RUS|
Klienditugi Telli Postimees Reklaam Uudiskiri Tööpakkumised
Otsi
LOGI SISSE
LOGI VÄLJA
UudisedEesti LaulVäikesed hiiglasedMängudeÖÖVideoportaalSSCGaleriiTV-kavaLiveMeeldibWideoGamefriik
otsi:
Täpsem otsing

Kes see on!? Katy Perry on tundmatuseni muutunud

KOMMENTEERI PRINDI ARTIKKEL
Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni | FOTO: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Lauljanna Katy Perry on tuntud rasvase rinna poolest. Ei löö ta risti ette mitte ühelegi põnevale stiilikatsetusele!

Nüüd on temagi läinud kaasa ülipopulaarseks muutunud stiilielementidega 90ndatest! Nabani teksad, platvormsaapad, choker-kaelaehted ja ... lühikeseks pügatud, kollakas blondiks värvitud peanupp.

Jah, just nii! Katy Perry kaunist lühikeste blondide juuste katsetusest on saanud SEE. Käsi püsti, kes lauljannat tänaval enam ära ei tunneks!

Varasemaid stiilinäiteid Perrylt:

✨i see both sides like @chanelofficial ✨

Ein Beitrag geteilt von KATY PERRY (@katyperry) am

Over 72 million served! Thanks for the award RIAA! #THISISHOWWEDO

Ein Beitrag geteilt von KATY PERRY (@katyperry) am

NBD just COVERing all 62 international editions of @Cosmopolitan's July issue... She on newsstands June 3 in the

Ein Beitrag geteilt von KATY PERRY (@katyperry) am

OOTD school girl raincoat vibez

Ein Beitrag geteilt von KATY PERRY (@katyperry) am

✂️I asked for the Kris Jenner✂️

Ein Beitrag geteilt von KATY PERRY (@katyperry) am

✨got dat hair flow back✨ @ronyalwin @rickhenryla

Ein Beitrag geteilt von KATY PERRY (@katyperry) am

Tagasi üles