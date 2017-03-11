Legendaarse telesarja «Buffy» ekraanile jõudmisest möödub 20 aastat

Sarja peaosatäitja Sarah Michelle Gellar tegi sel puhul sotsiaalmeediasse sarja algusaastatesse tagasivaatava emotsionaalse postituse.

Gellar vaatab postituses tagasi sarja algusaegadele ning meenutab selle ekraanile toomisega seotuid raskusi. «Alustasime vähetuntud kanalil ning meil ei olnud aimugi, milline mõju sellel sarjal saab tulevikule olema,» kirjutab näitlejanna meenutuses. Ta jätkab öeldes, et näitleja soovib alati, et tema mängitud roll jääks inimestele alatiseks meelde, ning et sellel oleks pikaajaline mõju. Buffy roll tõi naise sõnul tema ellu aga rohkem kui ta oleks iial osanud ette kujutada.

Ok @tommylenk It feels like I had to wait 20 years for this....but damn it was worth the wait #buffyslays20 #lenklewkforless Ein Beitrag geteilt von Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) am 10. Mär 2017 um 10:09 Uhr

Veel toonitab kunagine vampiiritapja Buffy rolli olulisust feministlikust seisukohast ning tänab üksikisikuliselt neid inimesi, kes talle sarja filmimise ajal kõige lähedasemad olid.