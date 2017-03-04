Sotsiaalmeedia on segaduses: kas Eesti Laulu vaheklipid on väga head või väga halvad?

Mida arvata Eesti Laulu musta huumoriga vaheklippidest, mis räägivad viinast ja peksmisest? Paljudele välismaalastele, aga ka osadele eestlastele jääb huumor arusaamatuks, teistele aga meeldib.
This is why Estonia needs to host Eurovision again. Imagine the interval acts, the postcards, the sketches!! #eestilaul2017 - MD— Eurovoix Moments (@EurovoixMoments) March 4, 2017
It gets weirder and weirder #eestilaul2017— Sharkastesc (@sharkastesc) March 4, 2017
I think any non-Estonian trying to understand the sketches between the songs could just as well give up now #eestilaul2017— Tobias Larsson (@TobsonHelsinki) March 4, 2017
Interesting to compare British, Swedish, and Estonian takes on Eurovision humour... #eestilaul2017— Элейновижун (@elainovision) March 4, 2017
even though I don't understand Estonian these sketches in between are giving me so much life I love eesti laul more now #EestiLaul2017— imogen✨ (@escimogen) March 4, 2017
These Reklaami cannot be faulted. Pure excellence. #eestilaul2017— Scott (@SwitchOn_9) March 4, 2017
#eestilaul2017 lõpuks keegi räägib ka tõelistest Eesti probleemidest— Johanna (@johannalge) March 4, 2017
am i the only one who will have this Reklaam whistling thing stuck in my head for the next day or so? #eestilaul2017— tami (@esctami) March 4, 2017
What am I watching? I'm almost sure that the Estonian's have no idea what is going on either... #Reklaam #eestilaul2017— Ciaran Tuttiett (@kiwitutts) March 4, 2017
I'm sorry if u don't understand these "ads"..but damn, I wish u would :D #eestilaul2017— Meriliis M (@m_meriliis) March 4, 2017
These Estonian adverts are craaaazy man #eestilaul2017— arlanda70 (@arlanda70) March 4, 2017
sdf