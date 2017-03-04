Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Sotsiaalmeedia on segaduses: kas Eesti Laulu vaheklipid on väga head või väga halvad?

4. märts 2017 20:53
Pere viin | FOTO: ERR

Mida arvata Eesti Laulu musta huumoriga vaheklippidest, mis räägivad viinast ja peksmisest? Paljudele välismaalastele, aga ka osadele eestlastele jääb huumor arusaamatuks, teistele aga meeldib.

