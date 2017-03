On see võimalik? Kim K näitab ennast ka meigita

Love this pic of @makeupbymario and I right before we hit the stage at his Master Class in Dubai. I learn so much hearing him teach his make up tricks and was so honored to be a part of this! So proud of Mario & cant believe it's been almost a decade of working together! More exciting things to come!

