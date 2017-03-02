Vaata ja minesta: Kanada kuuma peaministri nooruspõlvefotod panid interneti sulama!

Maailm on viimasel ajal ahvivaimustuses Kanada šarmantsest peaministrist Justin Trudeau'st ning hullusele annavad hoogu juurde äsja lagedale ilmunud nägusa poliitiku nooruspõlvepildid.
2. märts 2017 01:13
Alles nädala eest läks kulutulena liikvele foto Trudeau vormikast tagumendist.
Enough bad news . Here's a picture of Justin Trudeau's butt. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/9gUS2trjJG— Alec Mapa (@AlecMapa) February 23, 2017
Nüüd löövad üle maailma laineid fotod sellest, milline südametemurdja oli Trudeau nooremana!
good morning to everyone, especially young Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/huNoGXIknz— Yodit Denu (@DenuIn_ItRight) February 26, 2017
I'm just gonna look at this picture of young Justin Trudeau every time I need some more testosterone pic.twitter.com/32ADu8QrTb— nobody asked but (@mcparty_) February 17, 2017
Step aside young Biden. These photos prove young Justin Trudeau is who you should be hitting with a 1:37am "u up?" https://t.co/vCMiRNVTKE pic.twitter.com/q3UMWGkfje— Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 28, 2017