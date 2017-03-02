Vaata ja minesta: Kanada kuuma peaministri nooruspõlvefotod panid interneti sulama!

Alles nädala eest läks kulutulena liikvele foto Trudeau vormikast tagumendist.

Enough bad news . Here's a picture of Justin Trudeau's butt. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/9gUS2trjJG — Alec Mapa (@AlecMapa) February 23, 2017

Nüüd löövad üle maailma laineid fotod sellest, milline südametemurdja oli Trudeau nooremana!

good morning to everyone, especially young Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/huNoGXIknz — Yodit Denu (@DenuIn_ItRight) February 26, 2017

I'm just gonna look at this picture of young Justin Trudeau every time I need some more testosterone pic.twitter.com/32ADu8QrTb — nobody asked but (@mcparty_) February 17, 2017