Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Küpsised aitavad meil teenuseid edastada. Meie teenuseid kasutades nõustute sellega, et kasutame küpsiseid. ROHKEM INFOT >
Vihje| Klienditugi| Telli Postimees| Kuulutused| Reklaam| Uudiskiri| Tööpakkumised| ENG| RUS|
Klienditugi Telli Postimees Reklaam Uudiskiri Tööpakkumised
Otsi
LOGI SISSE
LOGI VÄLJA
UudisedEesti LaulElu võimalusTMWVideoportaalSSCGaleriiTV-kavaLiveMeeldibWideoGamefriik
otsi:
Täpsem otsing

Vaata ja minesta: Kanada kuuma peaministri nooruspõlvefotod panid interneti sulama!

KOMMENTEERI PRINDI ARTIKKEL
2. märts 2017 01:13
Justin Trudeau | FOTO: Scanpix

Maailm on viimasel ajal ahvivaimustuses Kanada šarmantsest peaministrist Justin Trudeau'st ning hullusele annavad hoogu juurde äsja lagedale ilmunud nägusa poliitiku nooruspõlvepildid.

Alles nädala eest läks kulutulena liikvele foto Trudeau vormikast tagumendist.

Nüüd löövad üle maailma laineid fotod sellest, milline südametemurdja oli Trudeau nooremana!

SAADA E-POSTIGA PRINDI ARTIKKEL
Tagasi üles