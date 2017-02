Pamela Anderson reklaamib nüüdsest vibraatoreid

MAVRIXONLINE.COM - DAILY MAIL ONLINE OUT - FILE PHOTO - Blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson will again grace the cover of Playboy, her 14th cover shoot for the adult magazine. Anderson, who is very active with the animal rights organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), will reportedly donate her earnings from the shoot to the charity Waves 4 Water. Anderson has said of the organization, 'It's an amazing group that supplies water filters to countries that are in need of clean drinking water. It has already made a huge difference in Indonesia, Pakistan, and Haiti. I'm so honored to work with Playboy again to support this life altering cause.' However, the considerate act has not been received well by all. According to reports the Islamic Defenders Front has said the donation will be against the law of God as it was acquired through immoral acts. 11/06/10. Fees must be agreed for image use. Byline, credit, TV usage, web usage or linkback must read MAVRIXONLINE.COM. Failure to byline correctly will incur double the agreed fee. Tel: 305 542 9275 or 954 698 6777. ORIGINAL CAPTION: Pamela Anderson calendar shot 9/23/98.

