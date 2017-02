Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Transexual and Bisexual, LGTB, community, Marleni, right, and Diana make a toast after their symbolic marriage on Valentine's Day in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. About 10 couples of the LGTB community attended a symbolic marriages ceremony to demand equal rights. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

|

FOTO: Martin Mejia/AP