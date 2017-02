Pildid: Hiinas põletati hea õnne nimel suures koguses paberhobuseid

Binzhou, CHINA-February 8 2017: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CHINA OUT) Villagers burn paper horses at a worshiping ceremony in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, February 8th, 2017, praying for a prosperous and peaceful new year. It's a local tradition to burn red paper horses as offerings to gods and ancestors in Binzhou. (Photo by ) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

|

FOTO: Sipa Asia/Sipa Asia/Sipa USA