Uskumatult nõme! Heiterid heidivad Lady Gaga tillukest kõhupekki

6. veebruar 2017 22:24

Fännid tõttasid Lady Gaga kaitsele, kui sotsiaalmeedias hakkas levima kriitika Super Bowli poolajal esinenud lauljatari figuuri kohta.

Lady Gaga andis Ameerika suurimal spordipeol muljetavaldava kontserdi, mille käigus ta tantsis, laulis otse, mängis klaverit ja vahetas kostüüme, vahendab The Independent.

Mõne jaoks sellest aga ei piisanud ja nad asusid lauljatari figuuri kritiseerima.

Lady Gaga fännid asusid aga lauljatari kaitsele ja tänasid teda, et ta julges oma nunnu kõhukese laval paljastada.

