Uskumatult nõme! Heiterid heidivad Lady Gaga tillukest kõhupekki

Lady Gaga andis Ameerika suurimal spordipeol muljetavaldava kontserdi, mille käigus ta tantsis, laulis otse, mängis klaverit ja vahetas kostüüme, vahendab The Independent.

Mõne jaoks sellest aga ei piisanud ja nad asusid lauljatari figuuri kritiseerima.

Lady Gaga needs to do some crunches if she wants to show her flabby belly. — Deplorable R Kramden (@Icancoreaapple) February 6, 2017

Tried to enjoy @ladygaga's performance, was distracted by the flab on her stomach swinging around #SuperBowl — Nathan (@negans_swing) February 6, 2017

Whoever designed Lady Gaga's final outfit shouldn't have let her expose her belly. It wasn't flattering. #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime — NASCAR Guy (@MegaDriver86) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga needs to work on her abs, all i can look at is her belly flop around — Bryan (@btzehe) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga fännid asusid aga lauljatari kaitsele ja tänasid teda, et ta julges oma nunnu kõhukese laval paljastada.

seeing Lady Gaga perform with a little fat on her belly was the most inspirational thing of 2017 — em (@FlxralTyler) February 6, 2017

Shoutout to lady gaga's stomach roll for showing girls that you don't need to have a perfect body to absolutely kill it ✨ — Erin Moore (@erin_m24) February 6, 2017

I've been feeling rly down abt my body-rly fat&gross-but after seeing @ladygaga rock it on stage w/a belly like mine i feel so much better — Kenzie Sharp (@kpuff_) February 6, 2017