Video! Eesti meigikunstnik paljastab: Kim Kardashian on kolm kuud ilma meigita olnud

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Kardashian West is suing online media outlet, MediaTakeOut.com, saying she was wrongly portrayed as a liar and thief after she was attacked in Paris. Police say armed robbers forced their way into a private residence where Kardashian West was staying on Oct. 3, tied her up and stole $10 million worth of jewelry. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FOTO: Chris Pizzello/AP