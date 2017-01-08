Alec Baldwin kannab mütsi, millel seisab Trumpi valimisloosung ... vene keeles

Baldwin postitas oma Instagrami lehele foto, millel ta kannab tuntud punast nokamütsi, ning millel seisab ka kõigi mäludesse süübinud loosung «Make America Great Again», kuid ... näitleja mütsil seisab inimesi hullutanud sõnum hoopis vene keeles!

Ein von Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) gepostetes Foto am 6. Jan 2017 um 8:26 Uhr

Trump ei ole avalikult Baldwini järjekordsele seisukohavõtule reageerinud, küll aga tegi ta veidi aega peale Baldwini järjekordset seisukohavõttu Twiterisse postituse, milles märkis, et head suhted Venemaaga on positiivne ning kurb, et siiani leidub lolle, kes on teisel arvamusel.

Kelle poolel seisad sina?

Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7. Januar 2017

have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7. Januar 2017