Alec Baldwin kannab mütsi, millel seisab Trumpi valimisloosung ... vene keeles

Arvasime, et näitleja Alec Baldwin on oma meelsust Trumpi suhtes juba vägagi selgelt üles näidanud. Me eksisime.
Baldwin postitas oma Instagrami lehele foto, millel ta kannab tuntud punast nokamütsi, ning millel seisab ka kõigi mäludesse süübinud loosung «Make America Great Again», kuid ... näitleja mütsil seisab inimesi hullutanud sõnum hoopis vene keeles!
Trump ei ole avalikult Baldwini järjekordsele seisukohavõtule reageerinud, küll aga tegi ta veidi aega peale Baldwini järjekordset seisukohavõttu Twiterisse postituse, milles märkis, et head suhted Venemaaga on positiivne ning kurb, et siiani leidub lolle, kes on teisel arvamusel.
Kelle poolel seisad sina?
Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7. Januar 2017
have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7. Januar 2017
both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7. Januar 2017