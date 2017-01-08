Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Alec Baldwin kannab mütsi, millel seisab Trumpi valimisloosung ... vene keeles

8. jaanuar 2017 19:14
Alec Baldwin Donald Trumpina | FOTO: Scanpix

Arvasime, et näitleja Alec Baldwin on oma meelsust Trumpi suhtes juba vägagi selgelt üles näidanud. Me eksisime.

Baldwin postitas oma Instagrami lehele foto, millel ta kannab tuntud punast nokamütsi, ning millel seisab ka kõigi mäludesse süübinud loosung «Make America Great Again», kuid ... näitleja mütsil seisab inimesi hullutanud sõnum hoopis vene keeles!

Trump ei ole avalikult Baldwini järjekordsele seisukohavõtule reageerinud, küll aga tegi ta veidi aega peale Baldwini järjekordset seisukohavõttu Twiterisse postituse, milles märkis, et head suhted Venemaaga on positiivne ning kurb, et siiani leidub lolle, kes on teisel arvamusel.

Kelle poolel seisad sina?

