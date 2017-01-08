Kate Hudson jagas armsat pilti pojast, kes sai 13-aastaseks

Kate Hudsoni poeg Ryderi sai 13-aastaseks ning uhke ema otsustas sel puhul jagada sotsiaalmeedias armsat pilti ajast, mil pojake oli veel täitsa pisike.
«13 aastat...Täna ma vaatan tagasi oma täiskavanueale ja mõtlen kui imeline on olnud kogu see aeg olla emaks Ryderile. Mu kallis Ryder! Sa saad täna kolmeteistkümne aastakse! Ma vaatan sind ja ei suuda seda uskuda, sa oled teismeline! Ma ei suudaks olla rohkem armunud sellesse, kes sa oled ja kelleks sa meheks kasvades saad. Tark, naljakas, rõõmsameelne, selgepilguline, kaastundlik, armastav,» kiitis ema muuhulgas oma pojakest.
Hudsoni 13 aastase poja Ryderi isa on Chris Robinson ansamblist The Black Crowes, lisaks on naisel veel üks poeg Matthew Bellamyga ansamblist Muse.
Thirteen years... Today I reflect on how lucky I am to have spent my entire adult years being Ryder's mother ❤️ My dear Ryd man! Today you are 13! Hard to believe but I'm staring right at you and my goodness yes you are a teenager! I couldn't be more in love with who you are as a person and who you are growing into as a young man. Smart, funny, joyful, tolerant, perceptive, empathetic, loving, you continue to maintain the beautiful attributes of your true nature and I will always be there as your touchstone to help nurture them or rediscover them if they ever get cloudy. But watching you independently keep these characteristics close and alive has been a wondrous journey in which I look forward to witnessing every waking hour. Happy Birthday baby!!! 13 is looking pretty awesome so far!!! I love you ❤️ #RyderIsThirteen #HappyBirthday #ProudMama