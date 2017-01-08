Khloe Kardashian: 2017 - ma hävitan su

Enda isiklikest kogemustest inspireerituna tuleb Khloel nüüd välja sari nimega «Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian», mille raames aitab ta 16 osalejal, kellel on kaalulangetamisega raskusi, oma eesmärkideni jõuda. Selleks on ta punti võtnud Hollywoodi tuntuimaid treenerid, arstid ning stilistid.

Samuti ei jäta treenimist Khloe ise, kes on juba oma jälgijatega jaganud videot, milles saab aimu, milline Khloe 2017. aasta treeningteekond välja hakkab nägema!