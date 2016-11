Sotsiaalmeedias on populaarne Trumpi vastu protestinud naiste suudlus

walking in the trump protests last night in manhattan was absolutely incredible. this was probably my favorite moment from the entire night and i'm happy to have been there to capture it. love in the midst of chaos and uncertainty. we stand together, against the hate in this country right now - and nothing will put out the fire in our hearts. i stand with our brothers and sisters, POC and LGBTQ, women, immigrants, and everyone else whose lives and well-beings trump endangers. #lovetrumpshate •• when it comes to us - frances & ritual

